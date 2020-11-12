Dr. Thomas Devlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Devlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Devlin, MD
Dr. Thomas Devlin, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Devlin works at
Dr. Devlin's Office Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Stroke and Neuroscience Center725 Glenwood Dr Ste E790, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devlin?
I was diagnosed with a cerebral stroke several years ago and had weakness on the left side of my body which turned out to be disabling. I couldn't stand or swallow. I was blessed with a wife who is a RN. Through perservance she somehow contacted Dr. Devlin who took me under his wing. He was very caring, knowledgeable, and informative. I am sitting her now because of Dr. Devlin and God mercies.
About Dr. Thomas Devlin, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1891723284
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Devlin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Devlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devlin works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Devlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.