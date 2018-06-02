Dr. Di Julio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Di Julio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Di Julio, MD
Dr. Thomas Di Julio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Di Julio's Office Locations
Thomas P. Di Julio M.d. Inc.1703 Termino Ave Ste 208, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 498-1182
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Di Julio is one in a million! He is extremely knowledgeable, very kind, and a doctor in whom you can put your complete trust. I have gone to him for many years and I would recommend him highly to any of my family members or any of my friends.
About Dr. Thomas Di Julio, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1396712188
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Di Julio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Di Julio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Julio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Julio.
