Dr. Thomas Diamant, MD
Dr. Thomas Diamant, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Newport Pulmonary Associates320 Superior Ave Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 642-6200
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-4624Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Diamant was friendly and gave me direct medical advice that I was seeking.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Czech
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Diamant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamant has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diamant speaks Czech.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.