Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Diaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Katy Office1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 345, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 398-8044
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
For many years Dr. Diaz provided an exemplary service and good medical advice. Wishing the best on his retirement.
About Dr. Thomas Diaz, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1750398590
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.