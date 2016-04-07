Overview of Dr. Thomas Dibenedetto, MD

Dr. Thomas Dibenedetto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Dibenedetto works at Vsas Orthopaedics PC in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.