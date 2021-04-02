Dr. Thomas Dietze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dietze, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Dietze, MD
Dr. Thomas Dietze, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Dietze's Office Locations
Eye Care Optical5402 S Staples St Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 992-9400
- 2 13725 Northwest Blvd Ste C, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Directions (361) 387-4911
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Conservative and careful on his recommendations for surgery.
About Dr. Thomas Dietze, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417938713
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietze has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dietze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietze speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.