Overview of Dr. Thomas Diliberti, MD

Dr. Thomas Diliberti, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest



Dr. Diliberti works at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.