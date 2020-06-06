See All Hand Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Thomas Diliberti, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Dr. Thomas Diliberti, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest

Dr. Diliberti works at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diliberti's Office Locations

    9301 N Central Expy Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75231
(214) 266-2828

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
  • Medical City Dallas
  • North Central Surgical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 06, 2020
    He has treated me for years for arthritis and also did carpal tunnel surgery in both hands. Recently saw him for a severely cut finger. He and Jodi treat me great. Wouldn’t go anywhere else.
    Aline Corson — Jun 06, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Diliberti, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1205908589
    Education & Certifications

    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Stanford University
    Dr. Thomas Diliberti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diliberti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diliberti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diliberti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diliberti works at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Diliberti’s profile.

    Dr. Diliberti has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diliberti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Diliberti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diliberti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diliberti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diliberti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

