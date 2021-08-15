Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimmig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD
Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Granville Medical Center and North Carolina Specialty Hospital.
Emergeortho PA120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-6379Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Emerge Orthopaedic107 E McClanahan St, Oxford, NC 27565 Directions (919) 690-8588
EmergeOrtho-Burlington1111 Huffman Mill Rd, Burlington, NC 27215 Directions (336) 584-5544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Granville Medical Center
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
My visit to see my MRI results and Dr Dimmig was very nice and explained my problem showing the MRI pictures of my spine. I was pleased with his friendly manner and could understand what my problem was.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073598868
- Duke University Med Center
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
