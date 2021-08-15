See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Durham, NC
Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD

Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Granville Medical Center and North Carolina Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Dimmig works at Emergeortho PA in Durham, NC with other offices in Oxford, NC and Burlington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Laminoforaminotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dimmig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emergeortho PA
    120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 220-6379
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Emerge Orthopaedic
    107 E McClanahan St, Oxford, NC 27565 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 690-8588
  3. 3
    EmergeOrtho-Burlington
    1111 Huffman Mill Rd, Burlington, NC 27215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 584-5544
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Granville Medical Center
  • North Carolina Specialty Hospital

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Laminoforaminotomy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Laminoforaminotomy

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 15, 2021
    My visit to see my MRI results and Dr Dimmig was very nice and explained my problem showing the MRI pictures of my spine. I was pleased with his friendly manner and could understand what my problem was.
    Irene Camara — Aug 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073598868
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimmig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dimmig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dimmig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dimmig has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Laminoforaminotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimmig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimmig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimmig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimmig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimmig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

