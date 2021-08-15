Overview of Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD

Dr. Thomas Dimmig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Granville Medical Center and North Carolina Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Dimmig works at Emergeortho PA in Durham, NC with other offices in Oxford, NC and Burlington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Laminoforaminotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.