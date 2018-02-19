Overview of Dr. Thomas Dinella, MD

Dr. Thomas Dinella, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Dinella works at Green Hills Office in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN and Brentwood, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.