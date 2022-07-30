Overview of Dr. Thomas Divinagracia, MD

Dr. Thomas Divinagracia, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They completed their fellowship with University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine



Dr. Divinagracia works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Plainville, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.