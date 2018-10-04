Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Dodson, MD
Dr. Thomas Dodson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.
Ear Nose & Throat Specialists of Tulsa Llp6802 S Olympia Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 742-0482Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 11:30am
Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center1011 Honor Heights Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 577-3000
Ratings & Reviews
When I was a child , I had three different surgeries performed by Dr. Dodson. I am now 40 years old and I remember him as a very kind, knowledgeable physician whom I still remember to this day. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Thomas Dodson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1225027394
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Dodson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dodson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.