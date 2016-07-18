Dr. Thomas Doers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Doers, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Doers, MD
Dr. Thomas Doers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grafton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Doers works at
Dr. Doers' Office Locations
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.975 Port Washington Rd Ste 110, Grafton, WI 53024 Directions (262) 387-8200
Clinic of Urology Sc2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 370, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doers explained in detail the procedure and made me comfortable with my decision to proceed on July 14 th 2016. The entire staff at Aurora Hospital in Grafton were very helpful throughout the procedure. Within a few hours following my surgery the debilitating pain I endured for seven months was gone. I am very pleased with my outcome and recommend Dr.Doers highly. Walter Quade Fredonia, WI
About Dr. Thomas Doers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1700868957
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doers accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doers works at
Dr. Doers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Doers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doers.
