Overview of Dr. Thomas Doers, MD

Dr. Thomas Doers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grafton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Doers works at Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc. in Grafton, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.