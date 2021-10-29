Dr. Thomas Domanick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domanick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Domanick, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Domanick, DPM
Dr. Thomas Domanick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stratford, CT. They graduated from NY College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Domanick works at
Dr. Domanick's Office Locations
Domanick Thomas MD Office1825 Barnum Ave Ste 302, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes definitely. Great doc!!!!
About Dr. Thomas Domanick, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- F.D.R., V.A. Medical Center
- NY College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Domanick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domanick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domanick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domanick has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domanick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Domanick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domanick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domanick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domanick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.