Dr. Thomas Dorrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dorrell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medial Branch.
Dr. Dorrell works at
Locations
Comprehensive Professional Care14433 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418 Directions (361) 949-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- American Enterprise Group
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dorrell is an outstanding doctor, he is compassionate and very knowledgeable . I've have been going to him since I moved to the island 5 years ago. I would recommend him to anyone that is looking for a 5 star doctor, look no further. The staff is very friendly and the facility is very clean .
About Dr. Thomas Dorrell, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1881674141
Education & Certifications
- St Mary-Corwin Hosp
- University of Texas Medial Branch
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorrell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorrell.
