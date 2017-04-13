See All Family Doctors in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Thomas Dorrell, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Thomas Dorrell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medial Branch.

Dr. Dorrell works at The Medical Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Professional Care
    14433 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 949-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • American Enterprise Group
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Priority Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Apr 13, 2017
    Dr Dorrell is an outstanding doctor, he is compassionate and very knowledgeable . I've have been going to him since I moved to the island 5 years ago. I would recommend him to anyone that is looking for a 5 star doctor, look no further. The staff is very friendly and the facility is very clean .
    Iris in Corpus Christi, TX — Apr 13, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Dorrell, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1881674141
    Education & Certifications

    • St Mary-Corwin Hosp
    • University of Texas Medial Branch
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Dorrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorrell works at The Medical Center in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dorrell’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

