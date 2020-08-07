Dr. Thomas Douglas Gurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Douglas Gurley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Douglas Gurley, MD
Dr. Thomas Douglas Gurley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Gurley works at
Dr. Gurley's Office Locations
T Douglas Gurley MD LLC659 Auburn Ave NE Ste 156, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 888-0228
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gurley and his staff are amazing. Everyone has a great bedside manner. The staff is really caring.
About Dr. Thomas Douglas Gurley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326224635
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Meth Mc
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurley works at
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.