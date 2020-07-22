Overview of Dr. Thomas Dovan, MD

Dr. Thomas Dovan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Dovan works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN and Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.