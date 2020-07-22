Dr. Thomas Dovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dovan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Dovan, MD
Dr. Thomas Dovan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Dovan's Office Locations
Nashville - Midtown2004 Hayes St Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 324-1600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Franklin Office125 Spring St Ste 240, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 324-1600
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Franklin5021 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 324-1600Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nashville - Green Hills2001 Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 324-1600Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Brentwood1001 Health Park Dr Ste 220, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 324-1600Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Franklin - Cool Springs7105 S Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 324-1600Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with De Quervain Syndrome in my right wrist and it was so painful I would wake up in the middle of the night crying. The pain ended up being 24/7. Dr. Dovan knew exactly what it was at my initial visit with him and he did the surgery right after that. I had instant relief after the surgery. He was awesome!
About Dr. Thomas Dovan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063525665
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Emory University
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dovan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dovan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dovan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Dovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.