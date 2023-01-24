Dr. Thomas Downham II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downham II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Downham II, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Downham II, MD is a Dermatologist in Taylor, MI. They completed their residency with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Downham II works at
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Taylor24555 Haig St, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 375-2000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Downham II, MD
- Dermatology
- English, German
- 1710955349
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downham II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downham II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.