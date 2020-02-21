Dr. Thomas Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Drake, MD is a Pediatric Rehabilitation Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Pediatric Neurology3 Cooper Plz Ste 180, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Cooper Pediatric Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation1 Cooper Plz # 411, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
My son suffered a concussion and received excellent care from Dr. Drake. He was well-versed in the latest treatment plans, patient, and thoughtful. He spent a lot of time making sure my son understood how to manage his care, and he answered all of my questions thoroughly. Dr. Drake is highly regarded in the medical community.
- Pediatric Rehabilitation
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134143639
- Temple University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Pathology
- Cooper University Hospital
