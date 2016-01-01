Dr. Draper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Draper, MD
Dr. Thomas Draper, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Draper's Office Locations
- 1 120 Main St Fl 4, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-5036
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Pediatrics
- 68 years of experience
- English
- 1992812788
- QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
