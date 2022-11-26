Dr. Thomas Dresing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dresing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dresing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 250-7285Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Dresing, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770513640
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn|Vet Affairs Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dresing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dresing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dresing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dresing works at
Dr. Dresing has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dresing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dresing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dresing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dresing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dresing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.