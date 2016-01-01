Overview of Dr. Thomas Drost, MD

Dr. Thomas Drost, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med.



Dr. Drost works at Midwest Center for Colorectal Health in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.