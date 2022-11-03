Overview of Dr. Thomas Due, MD

Dr. Thomas Due, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Due works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.