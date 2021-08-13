Dr. Thomas Dugdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dugdale, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Dugdale, MD
Dr. Thomas Dugdale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Dugdale works at
Dr. Dugdale's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-3210
-
2
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford499 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-3210
-
3
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford85 Seymour St # 100, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-3210
-
4
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford1111 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 549-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dugdale?
EXCELLENT ! Dr. Dugdale scoped my knee Oct. 2020 for a torn meniscus. He is straight to the point, answers all questions, pre-surgery, surgery and post surgery visits were on time, and he took as long as necessary to explain options and alternatives, and answered all my questions and concerns. Back 100% running and cycling again.
About Dr. Thomas Dugdale, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1912904244
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp-U Conn Hlth Ctr
- Hartford Hospital
- Hahnemann Medical College
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugdale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugdale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugdale works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugdale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.