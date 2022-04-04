Dr. Thomas Duquin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duquin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Duquin, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Duquin, MD
Dr. Thomas Duquin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, ECMC Health Campus and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 204-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks-TLC Hospital System
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
Great I am pleased with everything, the rest is up to me to get stronger.
About Dr. Thomas Duquin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093960023
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education - Upper Extremity Adult Reconstructive Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Orthopaedic Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences
- Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Dr. Duquin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Replacement and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duquin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Duquin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duquin.
