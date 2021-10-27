Dr. To accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas-Duythuc To, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas-Duythuc To, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV.
Dr. To works at
Locations
Renown Institute for Heart & Vascular Health1500 E 2nd St Ste 400, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr To is thorough and takes time to evaluate you and your symptoms. He is professional and caring and will always follow up on any of your concerns. He orders thorough testing and translates medical terms so that your understanding is clear.
About Dr. Thomas-Duythuc To, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1215129044
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. To has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. To on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. To. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. To.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. To, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. To appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.