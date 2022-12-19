Dr. Thomas Dwyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dwyer, MD
Dr. Thomas Dwyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA401 Young Ave Ste 245, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA243 US Highway 130 Ste 100, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Directions
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA131 Nj-70 Ste 100, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Dwyer does a great job. His Premier Ortho practice provides a great alternative in South Jersey.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972678027
- Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- University of Connecticut Health Center-John Dempsey Hospital
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Dwyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwyer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.