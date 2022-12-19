Overview of Dr. Thomas Dwyer, MD

Dr. Thomas Dwyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Dwyer works at Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Bordentown, NJ and Medford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.