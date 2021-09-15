Overview

Dr. Thomas Eads, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eads works at Greenwood Dermatology in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Shaving of Skin Lesion, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.