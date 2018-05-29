See All Radiation Oncologists in Middletown, NY
Dr. Thomas Eanelli, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Eanelli, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Middletown, NY
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Eanelli, MD

Dr. Thomas Eanelli, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.

Dr. Eanelli works at RADIOLOGIC ASSOCIATES in Middletown, NY with other offices in Secaucus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Eanelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiologic Associates
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 343-2424
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    55 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 392-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Gynecologic Cancer
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eanelli?

    May 29, 2018
    The best!!
    NY — May 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Eanelli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Eanelli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eanelli to family and friends

    Dr. Eanelli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eanelli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Eanelli, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Eanelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Assyrian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407800915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Eanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eanelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eanelli has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eanelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eanelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Eanelli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.