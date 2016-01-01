Overview of Dr. Thomas Ebersole, MD

Dr. Thomas Ebersole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Ebersole works at Obstetrics & Gynecology Wyomissing Reed Ave. Tower Health Medical Group in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.