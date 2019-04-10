See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Thomas Eby, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Eby, MD

Dr. Thomas Eby, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurotology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Eby works at UMMC Ear, Nose and Throat in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Mississippi Medical Center
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-5160
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    University Physicians Ear, Nose & Throat
    764 Lakeland Dr Fl 4, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-5160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Ear Tube Placement
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Ear Tube Placement

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Eby, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235172206
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass EE Infirm
    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Eby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eby works at UMMC Ear, Nose and Throat in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Eby’s profile.

    Dr. Eby has seen patients for Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

