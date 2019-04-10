Overview of Dr. Thomas Eby, MD

Dr. Thomas Eby, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurotology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Eby works at UMMC Ear, Nose and Throat in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.