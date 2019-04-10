Dr. Thomas Eby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Eby, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Eby, MD
Dr. Thomas Eby, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurotology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Eby's Office Locations
University of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Physicians Ear, Nose & Throat764 Lakeland Dr Fl 4, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eby is a wonderful ENT provider. He explained my condition, helped me choose a course of action, and made me feel understood and listened to. We need more doctors like him!
About Dr. Thomas Eby, MD
- Neurotology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1235172206
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm
- University Hospital
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
