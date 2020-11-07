Overview of Dr. Thomas Edwards Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Edwards Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Dr. Edwards Jr works at Advanced Vision in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.