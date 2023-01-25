See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hinsdale, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Ehmke, DO

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4.9 (139)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Ehmke, DO

Dr. Thomas Ehmke, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University-Chicago-College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.

Dr. Ehmke works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, a Division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Munster, IN, Downers Grove, IL and Western Springs, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ehmke's Office Locations

    Hinsdale Office
    550 W Ogden Ave Ste 220, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 323-6116
    Munster Office
    10110 Donald S Powers Dr Ste 101B, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 961-9480
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Downers Grove Office
    1034 WARREN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 794-8680
    Western Springs Office
    4700 Gilbert Ave Ste 51, Western Springs, IL 60558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 387-1737
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Less than three weeks following right hip replacement surgery, I am walking up to two miles daily, mostly without a cane. My discomfort is minimal and my surgical site is healing beautifully. I am stable on my feet and fully independent. Thank you Dr. Ehmke and Team for your outstanding surgery and care.
    Don Jackson — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Thomas Ehmke, DO

    Specialties
    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861703233
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rubin Institute of Advanced Orthopedics in Baltimore|Rubin Institute Of Advanced Orthopedics-Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • PCOM/Lankenau Medical Center Program|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    • Hillsdale Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University-Chicago-College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ehmke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehmke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ehmke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ehmke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehmke has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehmke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehmke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehmke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehmke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehmke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

