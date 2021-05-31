Dr. Thomas Elardo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Elardo, DPM
Dr. Thomas Elardo, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA.
Foot and Ankle Associates15100 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 4, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 692-3056
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Bone spurs were causing significant pain. Dr. Elardo was very informative ablout the treatments and long term results. Knowledgeable, helpful, skillful, and caring.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1023112554
Dr. Elardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elardo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elardo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.