Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (42)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD

Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ellis works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ellis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington
    4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 827-8700
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedic ONE
    6840 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 827-8700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia, Beukes Type Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 24, 2022
    Dr. Ellis took time with me, he wasn’t rushed. He throughly explained my specific situation and acknowledged I was a huge part of the decision making. He also acknowledged deciding on a treatment plan is a lot to think about.
    Ann — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124036645
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center Trauma Fellowship
    Residency
    • Scott And White Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

