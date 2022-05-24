Overview of Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD

Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ellis works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.