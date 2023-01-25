Overview of Dr. Thomas Ellis, DO

Dr. Thomas Ellis, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Dubois and Penn Highlands Elk.



Dr. Ellis works at University Orthopedics Center in State College, PA with other offices in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.