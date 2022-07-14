Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD
Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Comanche County Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Fort Worth Brain & Spine Institute1900 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 878-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Medical Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In my search I talked to those in the medical field all new his name and said I was in good hands I don’t think you will ever find a Dr. anymore knowledgeable, talented and devoted to being the very best as Dr. Ellis. Dr Ellis took time with my family to guide us threw this stressful surgery. I have no problem recommending him for you because they don’t come any better than Dr Ellis. I did not want surgery and he listen and we tried everything else first but with surgery Dr Ellis has helped improve my health above and beyond expectations
About Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The George Washington Univ
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Thoracic Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellis speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.