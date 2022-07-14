Overview of Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD

Dr. Thomas Ellis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Comanche County Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Ellis works at FORT WORTH BRAIN & SPINE INSTITUTE in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Thoracic Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.