Dr. Thomas Emig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Emig, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Emig's Office Locations
Alabama Neurology & Sleep Medicine100 Rice Mine Road Loop Ste 301, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 344-5395
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been with Dr.Emig for years. He is amazing and listens and will get to the bottom of your migraine.
About Dr. Thomas Emig, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750485249
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University
Dr. Emig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emig has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Emig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.