Dr. Thomas Eng, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eng works at Thomas Eng MD in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.