Dr. Thomas Ernst, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Ernst, DPM
Dr. Thomas Ernst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST and is affiliated with Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Ernst's Office Locations
Blue Water Podiatry PC828 10th Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 982-4240
Blue Water Podiatry PC1060 S Van Dyke Rd Ste 100, Bad Axe, MI 48413 Directions (989) 269-9575
Mclaren Port Huron Hospital1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 982-4240Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, short wait time, spent time explaining condition no referral required. very easy to get to office.
About Dr. Thomas Ernst, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1174520274
Education & Certifications
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ernst has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ernst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ernst has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ernst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernst.
