Overview of Dr. Thomas Ernst, DPM

Dr. Thomas Ernst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST and is affiliated with Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Ernst works at Blue Water Podiatry in Port Huron, MI with other offices in Bad Axe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.