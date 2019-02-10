Dr. Thomas Errico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Errico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Errico, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Errico, MD
Dr. Thomas Errico, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Errico's Office Locations
1
Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8366Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
Nicklaus Children's Hospital Miramar12246 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025 Directions (305) 662-8366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Center for Spinal Disorders, Aventura20295 NE 29th Pl Ste 300, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 662-8366
4
Nicklaus Children's Sports Health Pinecrest11521 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions (305) 662-8366
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful attitude, very professional and thorough in his explanations of the surgery required to relieve my husband's lower back pain. We were extremely pleased with his surgery and the amazing result.
About Dr. Thomas Errico, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366455693
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Errico has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Errico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Errico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Errico has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Errico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Errico speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Errico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Errico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Errico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Errico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.