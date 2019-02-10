See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Thomas Errico, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Errico, MD

Dr. Thomas Errico, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Errico works at NICKLAUS CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Miami, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL, Aventura, FL and Pinecrest, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Errico's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nicklaus Children's Hospital
    3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8366
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Nicklaus Children's Hospital Miramar
    12246 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8366
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Center for Spinal Disorders, Aventura
    20295 NE 29th Pl Ste 300, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8366
  4. 4
    Nicklaus Children's Sports Health Pinecrest
    11521 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Errico, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366455693
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Errico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Errico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Errico has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Errico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Errico has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Errico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Errico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Errico.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Errico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Errico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

