Overview

Dr. Thomas Eustis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eustis works at Charleston VA Med Ctr Gastroent in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.