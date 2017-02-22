See All Urologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Thomas Ewing, MD

Urology
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Ewing, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and West Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Ewing works at Thomas L Ewing, MD in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas L Ewing, MD
    3434 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 897-7196

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary
  • West Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 22, 2017
    I am in my early 50's and have been seeing Dr. Ewing for several years now. He provides me treatment for low testosterone and erectile dysfunction. He has explained to me that these conditions are quite common for my age group. Over the past years, under his close care and supervision, I feel more like my younger self. He is very professional and attentive. Additionally, I even travel from another outlying city to see him and will continue to do so because of my confidence in him.
    Robert in Baton Rouge, LA — Feb 22, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Ewing, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Ewing, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Ewing, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1730188533
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
    • Charity Hospital - New Orleans, LA
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ewing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ewing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ewing works at Thomas L Ewing, MD in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Ewing’s profile.

    Dr. Ewing has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

