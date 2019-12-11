Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Facelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD
Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Facelle works at
Dr. Facelle's Office Locations
Foothills Urology Pllc400 Indiana St Ste 300, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 985-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a somewhat experienced "urology patient", and so far Dr. Facelle has been by far the best urologist I've seen. He listens with undivided attention, and he makes sure he understands everything that's going on. He answers all of my questions and explains my issues while providing me insight with what I can expect during treatment/recovery. He has also recommended a long-term screening strategy for my miserable cancer genetics - I didn't even ask for help with this. In short, I was expecting a bunch of unpleasant, expensive procedures, (which have never proved helpful in the past). Instead, Dr. Facelle has armed me with information such that I can understand and cope with my unique problems. I find Dr. Facelle to be very kind and supportive. He's very calm(this is good for me), which could perhaps be interpreted as somewhat stoic by some patients. But for me, Dr. Facelle's keen focus, competent medical expertise, and outstanding communication are a winning combination.
About Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114227501
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Wesleyan University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Facelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Facelle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Facelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Facelle has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Facelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Facelle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Facelle.
