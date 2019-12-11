Overview of Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD

Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Facelle works at Foothills Urology in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.