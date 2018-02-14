Dr. Facelle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD
Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Facelle works at
Dr. Facelle's Office Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan Hospital257 Lafayette Ave Ste 200, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 369-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Facelle?
Dr. Facelle and staff were all so wonderful when I had my Gallbladder surgery done in March 2017. Dr. Facelle did a wonderful job with my surgery and took time to explain everything. His office staff were so efficient and so helpful when it came to coordinating everything. w
About Dr. Thomas Facelle, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1992801344
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Facelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Facelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Facelle works at
Dr. Facelle has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Facelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Facelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Facelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Facelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Facelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.