Dr. Fame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Fame, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Fame, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Fame works at
Locations
Dr. Fame Allergy & Asthma1002 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 404-9598
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After Dr Fame cured my young granddaughter of persistent illness and frequent soaring high fevers, I decided to see if he could help with a severe cough which had plagued my life for several years! Dr Fame not only helped but he cured the cough and my life has returned to normal! During the pandemic, when I got very sick with covid Dr Fame ordered medication which kept me out of the hospital and led to a full recovery despite my advanced age! Of course I have recommended him to friends and their experience has been the same as mine, relief, support and many cures! He is an extraordinary physician and an extraordinary man!
About Dr. Thomas Fame, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- 1083691307
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Center
- U Okla-Okla Chldns Meml Hosp
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fame has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fame speaks Haitian Creole and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fame. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.