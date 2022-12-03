Dr. Thomas Fasbender, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fasbender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fasbender, DO
Overview of Dr. Thomas Fasbender, DO
Dr. Thomas Fasbender, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zeeland, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM), Medical education and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG OB/GYN - Zeeland8333 Felch St Ste 202, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions (616) 748-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
He is an excellent doctor and human being.
Education & Certifications
- St John Detroit Riverview Center (GME Closed 2007), Residency
- Detroit Medical Center (GME), Internship
- Michigan State University (COM), Medical education
