Dr. Thomas Fassuliotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fassuliotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fassuliotis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Fassuliotis, MD
Dr. Thomas Fassuliotis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Union General Hospital.
Dr. Fassuliotis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fassuliotis' Office Locations
-
1
Gainesville Urology P.C.1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 200, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-8438
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fassuliotis?
I was in alot of pain prior to surgery to remove a very large kidney stone! Dr. Fassuliotis was excellent in treating me and with the surgery! I trusted him all the way due to his knowledge ,care and bedside manner. I cant imagine having a better Doctor through all the care he provided. I would recommend him totally!
About Dr. Thomas Fassuliotis, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1821014291
Education & Certifications
- Christ Church Public Hosp
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- The Citadel, Charleston, SC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fassuliotis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fassuliotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fassuliotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fassuliotis works at
Dr. Fassuliotis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fassuliotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fassuliotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fassuliotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fassuliotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fassuliotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.