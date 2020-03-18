Overview of Dr. Thomas Fassuliotis, MD

Dr. Thomas Fassuliotis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Fassuliotis works at Ga in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.