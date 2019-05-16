Dr. Federici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Federici, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Federici, MD
Dr. Thomas Federici, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Federici works at
Dr. Federici's Office Locations
RetinaCare Consultants13 SUNSET DR, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 218-1234Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 200 Great Oaks Blvd Ste 223, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 218-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent was in and out before my appointment time highly recommend
About Dr. Thomas Federici, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427055672
Education & Certifications
- Binghamton Gen Hospital|Geisinger Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Federici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Federici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Federici has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Federici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Federici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Federici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Federici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Federici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.