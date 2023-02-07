Dr. Thomas Fiala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fiala, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Fiala, MD
Dr. Thomas Fiala, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Queens University Ontario and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fiala's Office Locations
Fiala Aesthetics220 E Central Pkwy Ste 2020, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 339-3222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
All staff were respectful and non judgemental. Dr. Fiala and his staff went beyond just performing the operation, but also spent time and energy ensuring I was happy with my body.
About Dr. Thomas Fiala, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf/davies Mc
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Edmonton Gen
- Queens University Ontario
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiala speaks French.
195 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.