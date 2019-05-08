Dr. Thomas Findlan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Findlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Findlan, DO
Overview of Dr. Thomas Findlan, DO
Dr. Thomas Findlan, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jefferson Hills, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Findlan works at
Dr. Findlan's Office Locations
Pittsburgh Eye Institute1675 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 Directions (412) 382-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was nice friendly and very attentive to me. I have to pay a specialty co-pay for this but it is worth every dollar. Had cataracts and one eye I took care of it I can see better than I ever have in this eye. I took the laser option which is not covered by insurance but this is in fact an eye it’s not worth getting cheap over. Took out a loan it’s well worth it. Dr Finlands at a fantastic job.
About Dr. Thomas Findlan, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184615072
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- St Francis Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Findlan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Findlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Findlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Findlan works at
Dr. Findlan speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Findlan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Findlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Findlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Findlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.